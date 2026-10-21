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Man in court over alleged ISIS links, extremist files on phone

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

A 26-year-old man has been charged in a Mombasa court with membership in the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group and two other terrorism-related offences.

Bakari Omar Kingi appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Gladys Olimo on Tuesday, where he denied the three charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

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The court heard that Kingi, jointly with others who have not been arrested or brought before the court, was allegedly a member of ISIS on or before September 30, 2026, at Mtito Andei Jamia Mosque and Islamic Centre in Makueni County.

He faces a second charge of possessing articles connected with the commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 30 of the Act.

According to the charge sheet, Kingi allegedly possessed an Itel A60S mobile phone fitted with two Safaricom SIM cards. The device reportedly contained audio recordings, images and videos linked to extremist groups, including Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda.

The recordings listed in the charge sheet included titles such as ‘Kimya Kimya, Cheche za Moto, Al Qaeda Masimba, Ndugu Kufuzu ni kwa Jihad and Nairobi Tutafika.’

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The prosecution alleged that the materials were intended for use in instigating the commission of a terrorist act.

Kingi also faces a third charge of collecting information contrary to Section 29 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, with the particulars citing the same mobile phone and its alleged contents.

The prosecution opposed his release on bond, asking the court to order a pre-bail report to guide its determination.

The court directed the Probation and Aftercare Service to prepare the report within 30 days.

The case will be mentioned for pre-trial on November 10, 2026.

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