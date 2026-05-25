Government declares Wednesday public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha

The Government has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday in celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a Gazette Notice dated Monday, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the holiday pursuant to Section 3(1) of the Public Holidays Act.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The declaration allows Muslim faithful across the country to observe the day with prayers, feasting, and acts of charity.

Background on Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. According to Islamic tradition, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead. The holiday marks the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Key aspects of Eid-ul-Adha include:

Prayers : Special congregational prayers are held at mosques and open grounds.

: Special congregational prayers are held at mosques and open grounds. Sacrifice : Muslims who can afford it slaughter a livestock animal (sheep, goat, cow, or camel), sharing the meat among family, friends, and the needy.

: Muslims who can afford it slaughter a livestock animal (sheep, goat, cow, or camel), sharing the meat among family, friends, and the needy. Charity : Emphasis is placed on giving to the less fortunate.

: Emphasis is placed on giving to the less fortunate. Feasting and family gatherings: The day is spent visiting relatives, exchanging gifts, and enjoying festive meals.

The date of Eid-ul-Adha changes annually in the Gregorian calendar as it follows the Islamic lunar calendar. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.