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National Prayer Breakfast to be held on Thursday

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
The 20th National Prayer Breakfast

The 23rd annual National Prayer Breakfast is set to be held on Thursday, at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The event will be graced by President William Ruto and members from the National Assembly and the Senate among other invited dignitaries.

Preceding the main event, there will be a Women Leaders’ Convention and Convocation on Wednesday, 27th May 2026.

The annual event takes place on the last Thursday of May every year.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual ecumenical event offered under the auspices of the Co-Patrons, the Speaker of the Senate and the National Assembly; and organized by a group of dedicated volunteers who make up the National Prayer Breakfast Organizing Committee.

The purpose of the National Prayer Breakfast is to meet, engage, interact and together pray for the nation in the company of fellow leaders from all sectors of society.

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