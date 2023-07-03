Government integrates climate change management in curriculum

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has said his ministry has recently integrated climate change management topics in the school’s curriculum.

Through the curriculum, Machogu says learners are equipped with skills on environmental conspicuousness and how they can innovatively and sustainably protect the environment for future generations.

Speaking Monday morning at Summer School Nairobi, during a Climate Justice Summit, Machogu added that the education on climate change also involves active participation in extracurricular activities such as planting of trees, conservation of resources among others.

He said the ministry has also organised training for teachers to build their capacity for climate change management.

“Education is a major tool to help mitigate the effects of climate change.” said CS Machogu.

On his part, Executive Director Panafrican Climate Justice Alliance (PCJA), Dr. Mithika Mwenda said equipping young Africans with the knowledge and tools to champion sustainable solutions is the main priority.