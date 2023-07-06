Kenya commits to abolish visa requirements for Comoros nationals

Kenya has committed to abolish the requirement of visas for all persons holding valid travel documents issued by the Union of the Comoros into Kenya, before the end of 2023.

This according to President William Ruto who is in Comoros for the 48th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Union of the Comoros.

To further strengthen ties between the two nations in the education sector, President Ruto said Kenya is working closely to allow students from Comoros to pursue higher education in the country and pay the same amount of fees as local students.

“Kenya stands with Comoros as partners in progress, committed to deepening our collaboration for the benefit of our peoples. Together, we can harness our shared potential to create opportunities, foster innovation, and build sustainable economies that leave no one behind.” Said President Ruto.

While congratulating President Azari Assoumani for accepting the responsibility to Chair the African Union (AU), for 2023, Ruto noted that Comoros is the first island state to assume the leadership of

the continental governing body, adding that this is a highly exemplary achievement that will give confidence to all the people of Africa irrespective of whether they come from small or big country.

He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to support Comoros as Azari leads the African continent to greater heights and confronting the people’s day-today challenges.

Ruto said he is looking forward to tremendous progress in institutional reforms at the African Union, that will enable the AU Commission, AU organs and specialised agencies to rise to their full potential and fulfil their mandate of facilitating the emergence of a union that can effectively participate in global affairs.