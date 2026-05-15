EntertainmentFilm

Three Kenyan films selected for annual DFM Pitch, Finance Forum

The three projects will be presented alongside 33 other projects from the continent.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenyan filmmakers Mary Wanjiku, Mkamzee Mwatela and Mumo Liku will present their projects at the 17th Durban FilmMart, taking place from October 9 to 12, in Durban, South Africa.

The three projects will be presented alongside 33 other projects from the continent. The Durban FilmMart is an event that allows people working in film to find collaborators and investors for their projects.

8 animations, 10 fiction features, 10 documentary features, and 7 series projects in development will be showcased at the Pitch and Finance Forum, which will feature a robust industry programme focusing on current trends, innovations, and challenges faced by the industry.

“Our stories are our voices; they represent our culture, our history, our joy, our pain and our victories. DFM is honoured to present a unique selection of African stories that will add to the successes that have gone before,” says Magdalene Reddy, DFMI director. “We look forward to following the journey of these projects for years to come, as we do with all our project alumni. The DFM provides an important platform, not only to showcase the creative work of filmmakers but also to support them in building a cross-continental community, creating networks and access

Mary Wanjiku will also receive additional support as part of the creators in the animation category from industry experts through participation in the Digital Lab Africa (DLA) programme presented by DFM partner, Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct.

The three Kenyan projects selected are:

Afrobeats Culture in Motion aims to highlight the genre’s global rise
East Africa’s rising MMA Stars shine at ‘Anza Ko Fight Nights’ in Nairobi
Everything you need to know about the Nairobi Burna Boy concert
Changing social habits fuel Kenya’s Ready-to-Drink boom
  • Animated Series – Fiction

capoZOOeira

Producers: Mary Waweru Wanjiku, Carlos Zerpa Bravo

Director: Orlymar Paredes

Kenya, Brazil

  • Fiction Series

FISI (HYENA)

Producer: Mkamzee Mwatela

Director: Sanele Zulu

Kenya

  • Documentary Series

Majuto si Mjukuu (Heirs of no Regret)

Producer: Mumo Liku

Director: Saitabao Kaiyare

Kenya

Selena Gomez hints at retirement from music
Sauti Sol announce dates for last show at Sol Fest
Two Kenyan women land spot on BBC 100 Women list
Inner Mongolia art theatre captivates Nairobi in cultural showcase
Serena Williams welcomes second child with husband Alexis Ohanian
Share This Article
Previous Article Listen to Shakira, Burna Boy’s official 2026 World Cup song
Next Article Detectives arrest two, seize narcotics at garage in Ruaka
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PCS Mudavadi arrives in Azerbaijan for World Urban Forum
Africa International News
Government launches crackdown on rising SGBV, child abduction cases in Central
Local News More
Detectives arrest two, seize narcotics at garage in Ruaka
County News NEWS
Listen to Shakira, Burna Boy’s official 2026 World Cup song
2026 FIFA World Cup Entertainment

You May also Like

Entertainment

Njerae talks about carving her own path in new interview

Entertainment

Kimmel back on air Tuesday following suspension last week

CelebrityEntertainment

Kenyans call Mammito’s Jowie joke “insensitive”

Entertainment

Blue Lights series two promises ‘absolute chaos’

Show More