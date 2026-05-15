Three Kenyan films selected for annual DFM Pitch, Finance Forum

Kenyan filmmakers Mary Wanjiku, Mkamzee Mwatela and Mumo Liku will present their projects at the 17th Durban FilmMart, taking place from October 9 to 12, in Durban, South Africa.

The three projects will be presented alongside 33 other projects from the continent. The Durban FilmMart is an event that allows people working in film to find collaborators and investors for their projects.

8 animations, 10 fiction features, 10 documentary features, and 7 series projects in development will be showcased at the Pitch and Finance Forum, which will feature a robust industry programme focusing on current trends, innovations, and challenges faced by the industry.

“Our stories are our voices; they represent our culture, our history, our joy, our pain and our victories. DFM is honoured to present a unique selection of African stories that will add to the successes that have gone before,” says Magdalene Reddy, DFMI director. “We look forward to following the journey of these projects for years to come, as we do with all our project alumni. The DFM provides an important platform, not only to showcase the creative work of filmmakers but also to support them in building a cross-continental community, creating networks and access

Mary Wanjiku will also receive additional support as part of the creators in the animation category from industry experts through participation in the Digital Lab Africa (DLA) programme presented by DFM partner, Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct.

The three Kenyan projects selected are:

Animated Series – Fiction

capoZOOeira

Producers: Mary Waweru Wanjiku, Carlos Zerpa Bravo

Director: Orlymar Paredes

Kenya, Brazil

Fiction Series

FISI (HYENA)

Producer: Mkamzee Mwatela

Director: Sanele Zulu

Kenya

Documentary Series

Majuto si Mjukuu (Heirs of no Regret)

Producer: Mumo Liku

Director: Saitabao Kaiyare

Kenya