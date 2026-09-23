Government moves to accelerate completion of development project

The government is stepping up efforts to accelerate the completion of infrastructure projects across the country by clearing outstanding payments owed to contractors and ensuring adequate funding for ongoing works.

Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki says the government has so far paid 179 billion shillings in outstanding bills owed to contractors undertaking road projects.

Kindiki says additional funds have also been allocated to facilitate the completion of ongoing projects and the implementation of new developments.

He says the move is aimed at preventing projects from stalling due to delayed payments, allowing Kenyans to benefit from infrastructure investments within the planned timelines.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday during a project inspection tour in Maragua Constituency, where he inspected the ongoing construction of Gakoigo Stadium and the Mbombo-Kwa Thamaki Road.

Kindiki said the government has allocated 1.2 billion shillings for the Mbombo-Kwa Thamaki Road and directed the contractor to complete the project in less than one year.

He said the government was progressively implementing its development programme, with projects outlined in its five-year plan expected to be undertaken within the stipulated timelines.

The programme, he said, covers key sectors including roads, markets, sports facilities, affordable housing and hostels, among other infrastructure projects.

The Deputy President also emphasized the need for local communities to benefit directly from government projects, particularly through employment opportunities for young people in areas where the projects are being implemented.

He also directed contractors to adhere to the agreed timelines and ensure that the projects meet the required quality standards.

Kindiki further urged residents living in disaster-prone areas to heed the advice and directions of security and disaster-response agencies during the expected El Niño rains.

He said the government was prepared to provide assistance and support to affected communities to minimize the loss of lives.

Kindiki further called on farmers in agricultural rich areas to take advantage of the rains by working hard in their farms to ensure that the country’s food basket does not run empty.

He reiterated that the government was committed to enabling the many farmers who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods to access the best variety of certified seeds and farm inputs at affordable rates.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President called for regional unity and peaceful, issue-based politics, saying political chaos and insults across the political divide were retrogressive.

Kindiki was accompanied by Maragua MP Mary Waithera, Kangema MP Peter Kihungi, among other leaders.