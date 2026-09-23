IPOA calls for stronger strategies as attacks on police officers rise

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called on the National Police Service (NPS) to strengthen policing strategies and adopt evidence-based approaches following a series of attacks and killings targeting police officers across the country.

In a statement, IPOA expressed concern over the deaths and injuries of police officers in the line of duty, saying such incidents not only have devastating consequences for officers and their families but also pose a challenge to efforts to maintain public safety and strengthen confidence in policing.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is deeply concerned with the series of attacks and killings of members of the National Police Service (NPS) in different parts of the country. This is not good,” stated IPOA.

The police oversight body noted that the attacks undermine public safety and legitimacy in policing.

“The death of police officers in the line of duty is devastating, as it undermines public safety and legitimacy in policing. We strive to promote public understanding and good relationship by building confidence between the police and citizens.”

IPOA condoled with the affected families of the two officers who were reportedly ambushed and killed by armed attackers at Gotu in Isiolo County.

The officers are Chief Inspector Adan Isaak Somo and Constable Bethwel Kibet, both attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU).

In a separate incident, IPOA says, ASTU officer was shot and injured in an attack in Burat Ward, Isiolo County during an ambush by suspected livestock raiders and Sergeant Gladys Nyaguthe Kirika, was found dead in Kagira, Kabete, Kiambu County.

“IPOA sends condolences to the family and friends of the following officers who lost their lives maintaining public order and safety in September; Chief Inspector Adan Isaak Somo and Constable Bethwel Kibet, attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, who were ambushed and killed by armed attackers at Gotu, Isiolo County; another ASTU officer who was shot and injured in an attack in Burat Ward, Isiolo County during an ambush by suspected livestock raiders and Sergeant Gladys Nyaguthe Kirika, who was found dead in Kagira, Kabete, Kiambu County,” IPOA said.

IPOA said the incidents underscore the need for a police service that is adequately supported and equipped to respond to security threats while engaging communities professionally and effectively.

“Kenyans want an empowered police service that is safe and engages communities confidently, effectively, professionally and efficiently,” the Authority said.

The oversight body emphasized that protecting police officers and safeguarding the public are closely connected, noting that effective policing depends on trust and cooperation between security agencies and the communities they serve. “As an independent and impartial Authority, IPOA reiterates its commitment to building trust and promoting professionalism, accountability, discipline, transparency, and respect for human rights within the National Police Service.”