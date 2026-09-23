Eastern Africa horticulture sector launches regional council to tackle trade barriers

Horticulture stakeholders from across Eastern Africa have launched a regional council to address trade barriers, improve logistics and strengthen the sector’s access to international markets.

The council was officially launched in Nairobi during a Regional Public-Private Dialogue on Horticultural Logistics and Trade Facilitation, bringing together government officials, private-sector players, development partners, regulators, logistics operators and regional institutions.

Speaking during the launch, Horticulture Council for Eastern Africa (HoCEA) Secretary General Clement Tulezi said the council will focus on reducing trade barriers, improving logistics and cold chains, harmonising standards, expanding market access and promoting technology, sustainability and inclusive value chains across nine Eastern African countries.

“Our challenges are regional. Our response must therefore become regional,” said Telezi, adding that, “We must produce nationally. Connect regionally. And compete globally.”

Representing the Principal Secretary for Trade, Matthew Komen, Deputy Director for Internal Trade at the State Department of Trade said the challenges facing horticultural trade require coordinated regional action.

“These challenges cannot be resolved by any single country or firm acting alone. They demand coordinated public-private action at the regional level.”

The Horticulture Council of Eastern Africa (HoCEA) brings together national horticulture associations from nine countries under the theme “Nine Countries. One Region. One Vision.

Kenya exports approximately 467,000 metric tonnes of horticultural produce annually, valued at about 1.143 billion US dollars, with the sector contributing to foreign exchange earnings and employment, particularly among women and young people.

The government has identified increased cold-storage capacity along the Northern Corridor and at Inland Container Depots, stronger single-window systems, electronic cargo tracking and wider use of Authorised Economic Operator programmes among measures needed to improve horticultural trade.

It is also calling for trade agreements, including the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement, UK-Kenya EPA, UAE CETA and the African Continental Free Trade Area, to translate into increased export opportunities.

In her remarks, HoCEA Chairperson Dr Jacqueline Mkindi said the council would provide a collective platform for addressing challenges that extend beyond national borders.

She called for a shift from fragmented national efforts to coordinated regional action, while urging stakeholders to use HortiLogistica Africa in Arusha as a platform to connect African horticulture producers and businesses with global buyers and investors.

“Our regional strength rests on our unity. We are accustomed to going out to the world; now let us invite the world to come to us,” she said.

Further, Denmark reaffirmed its support for HoCEA, emphasizing the need for sustainable trade, stronger cold-chain efficiency, reduced post-harvest losses and better coordination among development partners. The speech called on HoCEA to move beyond dialogue and deliver concrete, measurable outcomes for horticultural producers and exporters across Eastern Africa.

“The opportunity now is to turn the priorities identified here into concrete action and measurable results for businesses across Eastern Africa.”

Stakeholders also called for greater investment in cold chains, digital systems and border infrastructure, as well as improved sanitary and phytosanitary standards to ease the movement of horticultural produce across the region.

The regional dialogue is expected to culminate in a Nairobi Horticulture Action Roadmap setting out priority actions, institutional responsibilities and timelines. A Nairobi Communiqué will also be considered as stakeholders seek to move from identifying trade challenges to implementing practical solutions.