Government moves to seize assets of illicit alcohol cartels

The Government has finalised legislative proposals that will tighten enforcement on manufacturers, distributors and enablers of ethanol and drug cartels that are supplying dangerous chemical-laced alcoholic drinks to members of the public.

Speaking during a high level security meeting in Karen, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said during the last 10 days, intelligence led multi agency operations have made nine successful illicit ethanol raids and 116 other raids on illicit brews made without following public health and quality standards.

Similarly, he noted that coordination among regulatory and enforcement agencies has been enhanced, and a framework of engaging local communities in this fight is set to be released next week.

“A permanent coordinating mechanism bringing together all agencies of the State and national government has been established at Harambee House Annex,” he said.

Kindiki further announced that legislation on forfeiture, asset seizure and confiscation of funds intercepted from cartel networks in the illicit alcohol and drug business is being finalised.

The proposed measures seek to dismantle cartel networks and cut off their financial resources, with proceeds recovered from seized assets and funds expected to support the rehabilitation of people struggling with addiction.

The DP also said traditional brews that meet the Kenya Bureau of Standards requirements will be formalised and licensed.

The meeting received updates and held deliberations on new measures with the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions, representatives of the Council of Governors, relevant Principal Secretaries and heads of agencies.