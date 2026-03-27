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Government to fast-track Galana Kulalu projects

KNA
By KNA
3 Min Read
PHOTO | KNA

The government has directed contractors working on multi-billion shillings critical infrastructure components of the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project to speed up works for the successful rollout of the government’s food security initiative.

The Government Delivery Unit (GDU) and the Coast Regional National Government Development Implementation, Communication and Monitoring Committee (NGD-RICMC) noted that several projects were lagging behind schedule and urged contractors to accelerate completion.

Particular concern was raised over the Ksh 2.9 billion Galana Kulalu Electrification project, which is significantly delayed. The contractor was instructed to expedite works, with a stern warning that no further extensions of the contract would be granted.

Projects currently underway at the scheme include the Ksh 1.49 billion Galana Bridge, the electrification project, the Ksh 2.3 billion Baricho Bridge, and the Ksh 650 million Baricho Water Works Solarisation Project.

“Overall, we are happy with what we have seen today. We have agreed on the way forward regarding the bottlenecks we witnessed, and I am confident that when we return in two months, the projects will be much further along and nearing completion,” Rhoda Onyancha, Coast Regional Commissioner.

The Head of the Government Delivery Unit, Sitati Olando, asked state agencies involved in the project to work in collaboration under regional and county commissioners in order to beat construction timelines.

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“For those contractors who are not diligent, we continue to remind them that we shall continue pressuring the government agencies to push them to complete their works or lose their contracts,” he said.

He said the government had identified investors who would start projects towards the Tana River side of the project.

“This project started in Kilifi County but we have identified investors who will open up at least 100,000 acres towards the Tana River side,” Mr. Olando said.

Mr. Masini Ichuara, the Director General for Economic Planning said there was need to move from outputs to outcomes in the implementation of the food security project as the government implements Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda of the current regime.

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