Health PS Dr. Oluga roots for self reliance as donor funding shrinks

By Muraya Kamunde

Africa’s health systems must shift from donor dependence to self-reliance to withstand future health and financial shocks, the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, said in Uganda.

Speaking at the Health Sovereignty Conference, Dr Oluga emphasised the need for country-owned, country-led systems sustainably financed through domestic resources.

He noted of the Key priorities which include; the strengthening of health financing, expanding local manufacturing, setting clear national priorities and scaling proven, homegrown solutions.

Concluding his speech, Dr. Oluga reaffirmed the Government commitment to building a resilient health system, with investments in people and systems to deliver responsive, sustainable care across the country.