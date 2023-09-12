Government to launch National Digital IDs this month

The Government will launch the National Digital Identity Cards later this month setting the stage for Kenyans to be issued with a single unique identity number to access government services.

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok said the roll out of the card dubbed “Maisha namba” is set for the 29th of this month.

At the same time, Bitok said the cards will have a unique personal identifier that will ease the process of accessing various government services.

PS Bitok spoke during a status update by the Principal Secretary’s sub-committee working on the rollout of the national digital identity cards.

He said the government is committed to designing a secure and privacy preserving system for the Unique Personal Identifier, the Digital Identity and the National Master Population Register.

The centralized operating system is meant ease service delivery through the Government’s digital platforms.

Report by Khalid Abdullahi