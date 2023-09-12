Kenya rallies to beat Senegal,set to face Ghana in classification encounter

National men’s volleyball team Wafalme defeated Senegal 3-0 last evening in the semi finals of the 9-12 classification match at the Men’s African Nations Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The Gideon Tarus led charges rallied to win the game in sets of 25-14, 25-18, and 25-23 and will now face Ghana in the 9-12 place final match today.

Meanwhile hosts Egypt defeated Cameroun 3-1 to book a place in the finals of the continental event while Algeria also booked a place in the finals after beating Libya 3-2 in the semi finals.

In other classification games scheduled to be played Tuesday Tunisia will face Rwanda in the 5-6 place final while Chad take on Morocco in the 7-8 place final match at the Cairo Stadium.

The grand finale of the continental event will be held tomorrow where Libya will take on Cameroun in the third place playoff match while hosts Egypt will face Algeria in the final match.