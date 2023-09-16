Morocco denies invititing President Macron for an official visit.

The royal government of Morocco has denied having invited French President Emmanuel Macron for an official visit to the North African country.

An official statement from the Royal Kingdom government stated that Macron’s visit to Morocco was neither on the agenda nor scheduled.

In an interview with a news channel, France’s top diplomat, Catherine Colonna, announced that a visit by President Macron to Morocco had been scheduled at the invitation of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The same official government source expressed astonishment that Colonna had taken “this unilateral initiative and allowed herself to make an uncoordinated announcement concerning an important bilateral event.”