Local NewsNEWS

Government waives ID fees until 2027 to boost youth registration, voter enrolment

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
ID
Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura

The replacement of identification cards and first-time registration will be free until 2017, government has announced.

According to the Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, noted that no Kenyan should be charged for replacing a lost ID, following President William Ruto’s directive.

“ID replacement and first-time registration are now free until 2027. Following President William Ruto’s directive, Huduma Kenya confirms no one should charge for replacing a lost ID,” noted Mwaura.

He said the move is aimed at boosting youth registration by expanding outreach through mobile registration drives in rural areas to ensure wider coverage.

“This initiative boosts youth registration, expands access via mobile drives in rural areas, and strengthens voter enrolment ahead of the next general election,” said Mwaura.

The move is also seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen voter enrolment ahead of the next general election.

Three die of cholera in the past one week in Siaya
Kenya Power: Two suspected vandals to be arraigned in Kitengela court
Sweden wants to rent prison cells in Estonia as inmate numbers soar
Gov’t has issued notice to land grabbers in Western Kenya
Heroes Council, Kenya Prisons partner to plant 3,500 trees at Kitengela GK Prison
Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
Ruto witnesses signing of 7 MoU’s between Kenya, UAE
Kenyatta eulogizes Pope Francis as exemplar of servant leadership
Trump and 18 others charged in Georgia election inquiry
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CS Kinyanjui lauds Kakuzi value addition, backs exporters
Next Article MoH engages stakeholders to advance Kenya Healthcare Referral Policy
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya underscores Africa’s growing appeal as global energy investment hub
Local News NEWS
Kibet, Okecth and Tinega cruise to World Indoor semis in Poland
Athletics Sports
MoH engages stakeholders to advance Kenya Healthcare Referral Policy
County News Health
CS Kinyanjui lauds Kakuzi value addition, backs exporters
Business Local Business

You May also Like

EACC
Local NewsNEWS

EACC probes alleged Ksh1.4B graft saga in Trans Nzoia County

Local NewsNEWS

Mbadi defends tax policy, dismisses over-taxation claims as misleading

County News

Court official arrested for demanding Ksh400,000 bribe

Chief Justice Martha Koome
Local News

CJ Koome: SRC, Controller of Budget impeding administration of justice

Show More