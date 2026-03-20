Government waives ID fees until 2027 to boost youth registration, voter enrolment

The replacement of identification cards and first-time registration will be free until 2017, government has announced.

According to the Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, noted that no Kenyan should be charged for replacing a lost ID, following President William Ruto’s directive.

“ID replacement and first-time registration are now free until 2027. Following President William Ruto’s directive, Huduma Kenya confirms no one should charge for replacing a lost ID,” noted Mwaura.

He said the move is aimed at boosting youth registration by expanding outreach through mobile registration drives in rural areas to ensure wider coverage.

“This initiative boosts youth registration, expands access via mobile drives in rural areas, and strengthens voter enrolment ahead of the next general election,” said Mwaura.

The move is also seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen voter enrolment ahead of the next general election.