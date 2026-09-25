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Governor Achani rallies Kwale residents behind Ruto re-election bid

Achani said her administration remained committed to grassroots economic transformation.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Achani said her administration remained committed to grassroots economic transformation.

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has defended her administration’s economic empowerment programmes aimed at alleviating poverty, dismissing criticism that her development agenda does not align with the needs of residents.

Achani said her administration remained committed to grassroots economic transformation.

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She was speaking when she presided over an empowerment programme for 32  Savings and Internal Lending Communities (SILC) and self-help groups in  Lutsangani Village in Kinango Sub-County,

“Those opposing my administration are doing so just for the sake of it. Kwale has transformed across various sectors, including education, health, water and economic empowerment programmes, since I took office,” Achani said.

The Kwale County Government has so far supported more than 6,000 Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) and SILC groups across the county.

The administration has institutionalized the savings and lending model as a key strategy for poverty reduction and grassroots economic transformation, particularly targeting women, youth and persons with disabilities.

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Achani also drummed up support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid, urging residents to back the President, citing development projects undertaken by the National Government in the region.

“Kwale -Kinango road,  Shimoni port, Mwachande bridge, National mariculture training center and the empowerment programmes (Grants)are among the many projects the President has initiated in the region,” Achani noted.

Emmanuel Mwambire, a teacher and the patron of the 32 groups, noted that the endorsement stems directly from tangible socio-economic empowerment programs and national government-backed infrastructure projects implemented across Kinango Sub-County.

 

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