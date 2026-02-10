Kenya, Italy deepen public service cooperation on leadership, governance reform

Kenya and Italy are engaging in a structured cooperation between the Italian National School of Administration and the Kenya School of Government aimed at aligning partnership in leadership development, governance reform programming, policy-oriented research, and institutional capacity enhancement.

Speaking during the launch of a flagship capacity-building initiative for senior public officials at the Royal Palace of Caserta, Kenya’s Head of Public Service Felix Koskei noted that collaboration is integral to building agile, professional, and future-ready public services that can sustain inclusive development outcomes across Kenya and Italy.

He spoke while delivering the keynote address to senior public officials drawn from Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Tunisia.

The engagement was convened within the framework of Italy’s Mattei Plan, which is repositioning Africa–Europe relations around structured partnership, institutional strengthening, and sustainable human capital development.

Koskei outlined Kenya’s ongoing public service reform trajectory, placing emphasis on ethical leadership, integrity systems, professional standards, and institutional resilience as the bedrock of effective governance and citizen trust underscoring the deliberate investments Kenya is making to professionalize the public service and to anchor reform within values-driven administrative cultures.

He also highlighted the strategic role of the Kenya School of Government and allied public sector training institutions in mainstreaming these competencies across Government.