County NewsNEWS

Kenya, Italy deepen public service cooperation on leadership, governance reform

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenya and Italy are engaging in a structured cooperation between the Italian National School of Administration and the Kenya School of Government aimed at aligning partnership in leadership development, governance reform programming, policy-oriented research, and institutional capacity enhancement.

Speaking during the launch of a flagship capacity-building initiative for senior public officials at the Royal Palace of Caserta, Kenya’s Head of Public Service Felix Koskei noted that collaboration is integral to building agile, professional, and future-ready public services that can sustain inclusive development outcomes across Kenya and Italy.

He spoke while delivering the keynote address to senior public officials drawn from Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Tunisia.

The engagement was convened within the framework of Italy’s Mattei Plan, which is repositioning Africa–Europe relations around structured partnership, institutional strengthening, and sustainable human capital development.

Koskei outlined Kenya’s ongoing public service reform trajectory, placing emphasis on ethical leadership, integrity systems, professional standards, and institutional resilience as the bedrock of effective governance and citizen trust underscoring the deliberate investments Kenya is making to professionalize the public service and to anchor reform within values-driven administrative cultures.

He also highlighted the strategic role of the Kenya School of Government and allied public sector training institutions in mainstreaming these competencies across Government.

South Sudanese president sacks long-serving chief justice
CS Nakhumicha accuses Judiciary of blocking health reforms
Troops to be deployed to DRC urged to maintain professionalism
Kilifi County surpasses Ksh1.1B revenue collection as Mung’aro unveils inspectorate team
Russia’s weaponization of food, energy impacts all countries, Zelenskyy tells UN Assembly
DP Gachagua vows crackdown on fake drugs, unlicensed pharmacies
Machakos County Government visits Kirinyaga for healthcare service delivery benchmarking 
Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu freed on Ksh50,000 bond
77pc of Kenyans optimistic the economy will improve in 2024-Infotrak
Share This Article
Previous Article CBK lowers benchmark rate to 8.75pc in first seating
Next Article Service sector earnings outpace agriculture but lack quality jobs
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cabinet approves Ksh 4.7T expenditure for 2026/27 financial year
Business Local Business
No one above scrutiny, Senate leadership warns governors
Local News
Service sector earnings outpace agriculture but lack quality jobs
Business Local Business
CBK lowers benchmark rate to 8.75pc in first seating
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Local News

Karua, Kalonzo political tiff over Kamwene caucus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
International News

Netanyahu defies Biden over Palestinian state

County News

Laikipia: Learning institutions in ASAL areas urged to embrace water harvesting

Local News

DP Gachagua urges politicians to focus on service delivery, stop propaganda

Show More