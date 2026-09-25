PS Oluga: Health partnerships key to sustainability and self reliance

Kenya is strengthening its health system through partnerships that improve efficiency, safeguard public health gains and support long-term sustainability and self-reliance.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said the Government-to-Government partnership with the United States is helping align technical and financial support with Kenya’s national health priorities.

The approach, he explained, directs resources towards stronger health institutions, efficient service delivery and sustainable investment

Speaking at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Initiative on Health and the Economy panel, “One Year On: Retrospective on the America First Global Health Strategy,” Dr Oluga said Kenya has established structured mechanisms for technical engagement, governance, oversight, implementation and bilateral diplomacy.

“We are keen on sustainability, we are keen on self-reliance, and we are keen on improving the in-built efficiencies of the healthcare system,” he said at the forum on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where he was a panellist.

The PS emphasised the need to protect progress in HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, maternal and child health, disease surveillance and global health security while building a resilient health system.

The panel included Mr Brad Smith, Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy; Dra Andelys de la Rosa, Vice Minister of Public Health for the Dominican Republic; and Dr Kelechi Ohiri, Director-General of Nigeria’s National Health Insurance Authority.

The session was moderated by Mr Chirfi Guindo, Executive Vice President for Strategic Access, Policy and Communications at Merck.