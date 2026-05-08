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Govt okays wage increase for Kenyan workers

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The Government has formalised the wage increase for all Kenyan workers following the signing of two legal notices by Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua on Thursday.

Through the legal notice, Kenyan workers will now benefit from a 12pc increase in both general wages and 15pc agricultural minimum wages.

“Today, I have signed two legal notices effecting a 12% increase in General Wages and 15% in Agricultural workers’ pay in line with Labour Day,” Mutua said in a statement.

CS Mutua said the new adjustments set new minimum wages across various sectors and will guide the Private Sector as they review staff remuneration under their H.R. policies.

“This increase will put more money in the pockets of workers across the country. We expect it to boost consumer spending and accelerate economic growth,” said Mutua.

The notices have now been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for gazettement.

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The development comes after President William Ruto announced a raise in general and agricultural wages during this year’s Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County.

The Head of State acknowledged the role Kenyan workers play in implementing key projects the administration is undertaking and directed an increase in the minimum wage.

“In recognition of the sacrifice, resilience, and immense contribution of our workers to the growth and stability of our economy, I am pleased to announce a 12pc increase in general wages and a 15pc increase in agricultural wages,” said President Ruto.

The increase means, in cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret, general labourers, cleaners, sweepers, gardeners, children’s ayahs, house servants, day watchmen, and messengers will see their monthly minimum wage rise by 12pc from the current set rate of Ksh 16,113.75 to Ksh 18,047.40.

Those in other areas, excluding former municipalities and town councils, on the other hand, will see their monthly earnings rise to Ksh 9,628.07 from the current Ksh 8,596.49.

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