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EACC raises concern over state officers engaging in politics

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has raised serious concerns regarding the active participation of state and public officers engaging in partisan political campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Elections. 

The anti graft body warns that engagement in politics by state officers could lead to a culture of lawlessness, impunity and an uneven political playing field.

While acknowledging that the Leadership and Integrity Act provides limited exemptions for CSs, the EACC has declared that other state officers, particularly Principal Secretaries are strictly required to remain politically neutral.

The scrutiny by the Commission comes as political activities intensifies with EACC monitoring the conduct of officials to ensure compliance with the constitution.

Speaking at Karura Forest following the recovery of 17.5 acre piece of land worth Ksh 2.8 billion that was initially grabbed by private individuals, EACC CEO Abdi Mohammud and Chair Dr David Oginde confirmed that the commission is also looking into an alleged attempt by private developers to grab a section of Ngong Forest.

Mohammud further stated that aside from the arrest of 11 suspects linked to embezzlement of Ksh 85 million from the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituencies Development Fund kitty, the commission is also looking into other NG-CDF kitties where MPs and Board Members are allegedly misappropriating public coffers.

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