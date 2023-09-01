Notorious robbery suspect ‘The Axe Man’ arrested

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man popularly known as ‘The Axe Man’, who has been linked to a series of robberies in parts of Kiambu and Murang’a Counties.

Simon Gitonga was apprehended on Thursday by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau supported by officers from Imenti North and Murang’a County.

“The 54-year-old man who is a serial offender has been on the run and has a warrant of arrest issued by the Thika law courts, for his arrest,” DCI said in statement.

During the arrest, police recovered a well sharpened machete from the suspect.

Gitonga will remain in police custody pending trial.