Gov’t declares Friday public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

The government has declared Friday, March 20, 2026, a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a gazette notice dated March 18, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the declaration was made under the powers conferred by Section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110).

“The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Friday, the 20th March, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” the notice states.

Idd-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a sacred period during which Muslims worldwide dedicate themselves to prayer, fasting, charity, and spiritual reflection.

Idd-ul-Fitr literally translates to “festival of breaking the fast.”

It is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, immediately after the conclusion of Ramadan, once the new moon is sighted.

The festival is marked by communal prayers, feasting, charity, and gatherings with family and friends.