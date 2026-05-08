The US State Department has said it will start to revoke the passports of Americans who owe significant amounts of child support.

The department announced that parents who have outstanding debt of more than $2,500 (€1,844) in child support payments could be impacted, but would be targeting those “significant outstanding” debt.

The State Department said it is using “commonsense tools to support American families and strengthen compliance” with US laws in an approach it said would enforce parents’ “legal and moral obligations to their children”.

Those with such debt were advised to arrange payment to relevant state agencies to prevent passport revocation.

Once a passport has been revoked, it will no longer be able to be used for travel. Those whose passports are revoked won’t be eligible for a new one until their child support debt has been paid, the State Department said.

US to revoke passports of parents with child support debt

The US State Department has said it will start to revoke the passports of Americans who owe significant amounts of child support.

The department announced that parents who have outstanding debt of more than $2,500 (€1,844) in child support payments could be impacted, but would be targeting those “significant outstanding” debt.

The State Department said it is using “commonsense tools to support American families and strengthen compliance” with US laws in an approach it said would enforce parents’ “legal and moral obligations to their children”.

Those with such debt were advised to arrange payment to relevant state agencies to prevent passport revocation.

Once a passport has been revoked, it will no longer be able to be used for travel. Those whose passports are revoked won’t be eligible for a new one until their child support debt has been paid, the State Department said.