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Government moves to strengthen Mwalimu cover implementation 

Four healthcare facilities have been identified to provide In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) services for teachers covered under the programme.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The Government has announced new measures to strengthen the implementation of the Mwalimu Comprehensive Medical Cover under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund as part of efforts to improve teachers’ access to quality healthcare.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale joined officials from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and the Social Health Authority (SHA) during the conclusion of a two-day consultative retreat focused on reviewing progress, resolving emerging challenges, and aligning on long-term solutions under the scheme.

The engagement follows commitments contained in an earlier joint communiqué, including the establishment of a joint National Executive Council (NEC) forum to address concerns raised by teachers following their transition to the SHA framework.

The meeting noted progress across several key areas, including the processing and settlement of 35 claims under the Last Expense Benefit and the operationalisation of the Ex-Gratia Management Framework to support beneficiaries more efficiently.

Overseas referral services under the scheme are now fully operational, with one teacher already receiving specialised treatment abroad through the SHA arrangement.

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Four healthcare facilities have also been identified to provide In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) services for teachers covered under the programme.

Negotiations on tariffs and reimbursement structures between SHA and healthcare providers are also advancing, with several facilities concluding discussions aimed at establishing a fair, harmonised, and sustainable payment model.

An updated list of approved healthcare facilities will be shared with KNUT leadership and published on the SHA platform.

To strengthen implementation at the grassroots, Duale directed SHA to operationalise joint county-level coordination structures bringing together KNUT, TSC, and SHA within one week. The committees are expected to support oversight, coordination, and rapid response to issues affecting teachers under the medical cover.

The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to sustained engagement, accountability, and collaboration to ensure the Mwalimu Cover evolves into a reliable and responsive healthcare financing model for teachers across the country.

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