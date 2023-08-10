Govt to digitize pension payment system to reduce turn around time

The government is planning to re-engineer the pension payment system to implement an end to end enterprise resource planning solution to drastically reduce turnaround time for settling pension claims for public servant retirees.

The exchequer’s intention is to automate the entire pension payment process within the current financial year as part of the broader government digitization transformation agenda.

The CS said the government closed the financial year ending June without arrears having transferred 400 billion shillings to counties as their equitable share of revenue, CDF funds and cash transfers to elderly, orphans and vulnerable children and persons living with disability amounting to 16 billion shillings.