Grief as Gatundu family demands justice for slain mother of one

A family from Mukinduri village in Gatundu South Constituency, Kiambu County, is seeking justice after their 34-year-old daughter was allegedly sodomized and killed by unknown assailants.

The body of Teresiah Nyokabi, a mother of one, was discovered by passersby outside a bar in Gatundu Town on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

She was found partially unclothed, prompting investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Family members described Nyokabi as a hardworking and disciplined woman whose untimely death has left them devastated and searching for answers.

They said her death has raised many unanswered questions and appealed for a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Residents linked the rising cases of violent crime and sexual offences in the area to increased abuse of illicit substances, including bhang, second-generation alcohol and other inhalants.

They called on men and young people in the constituency to shun criminal activities and instead engage in productive and nation-building initiatives.

The family also expressed concern over the lack of regular updates from investigators since the incident occurred, saying the uncertainty has heightened their fears over whether justice will be achieved.

Gatundu South Sub-County Police Commander Jane Makena assured the family and the public that police are committed to resolving the case.

She said investigations have commenced and that detectives are awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination to determine the next course of action.

Makena further appealed to members of the public with any information that could aid investigations to volunteer it to the authorities as efforts continue to identify and arrest those behind the killing.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, who are now calling for stronger measures to address drug and substance abuse and improve security in the area.