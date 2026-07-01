Culture

Security measures all set for the Summer Tides Festival

The event set to start on Thursday, July 2, at the Lost Beach, is the largest event ever to take place in the resort town in years.

Dickson Wekesa
By Dickson Wekesa
4 Min Read
File Photo: Crowd dance to music at the 2025 Summer Tides event

The Summer Tides Festival, dubbed Africa’s premier event, is set to take Malindi town in Kilifi County by storm, as beaches are expected to become a beehive of activities with various artists converging to showcase their talents as attendees immerse themselves in merry-making during the three-day extravaganza.

According to authorities, security measures have been put in place as at least 15,000 revellers are set to attend, with hotels, home holidays and Airbnbs within Malindi town and its environs recording 100 per cent bed occupancy.

The event set to start on Thursday, July 2, at the Lost Beach, is the largest event ever to take place in the resort town in years.

A spot check at the venue revealed workers from events organisations are busy erecting the podiums and other entertainment-related infrastructure as security officers patrol the beaches to ensure that everyone is safe.

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According to Malindi Sub County Police Commander (SCPC) Moses Kosgei and Malindi Municipality Manager Dadu Chome, some roads will be closed, and traffic in and out of the town will be diverted to ensure there is no traffic clog within the venue of the event.

Kosgei said that he has already mobilised a security team that will comprise the General Service Unit (GSU) among other units of the security command to provide security to revellers and maintain order from Thursday to Saturday.

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“We have mobilised enough security inside the event and outside the event area, and we have various units including GSU, RDU, Prison, Tourist Police Unit, Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Police Service, and we will close the Malindi- Lamu road and diversions will be there to ensure traffic flow,” he said.

Dadu said that the event is a testimony that Malindi town was growing as a preferred tourism and entertainment destination.

“We’ve confirmed with the hospitality industry that hotels are fully booked and some of the visitors are already in town, and even the airbnbs are fully booked,” he said.

Lynn the Brand, one of the organisers of the event, assured revellers of the best event of the year, saying that they are working closely with the local authorities to make the event safe and a success.

“On our lineup, we also have several acts from other countries just to bring people here, and we are expecting more than 15,000 people,” she said.

The Summer Tides festival attracts thousands of revellers, hence boosting businesses and tourism in the areas where it is hosted once every year in the month of July.

The tickets range from Ksh. 3,000 to Ksh. 6,000.

The event began in 2017, and last year it was hosted in Diani, Kwale County, at the Jacaranda Beach Resort, featuring world-class DJs, non-stop beach parties, and coastal activities.

International DJs from South Africa and Great Britain are expected to grace the event on multiple stages with thousands of people, including foreign and local tourists, in attendance.

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