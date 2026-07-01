2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

Haaland crushes Ivory Coast’s World Cup hopes in dying moments

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Erling Haaland broke Ivory Coast hearts with a clinical 86th-minute winner to send Norway into the Round of 16 with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, ending the Elephants’ historic knockout debut cruelly.

Ivory Coast dominated large spells of the contest, creating chances and persistently pressing Norway back. Still, it was the Vikings who struck against the run of play when Antonio Nusa curled a brilliant effort into the top corner on 39 minutes, with captain Martin Ødegaard providing the assist.

The Elephants refused to buckle and were rewarded when substitute Amad Diallo produced a stunning solo strike on 74 minutes to pull level, raising hopes of a famous African upset as the game edged toward extra time.

But Haaland, who had been unusually quiet throughout, delivered the killer blow with characteristic ruthlessness. A flowing Norwegian move ended with Patrick Berg sliding a low cross across the face of goal, and the Manchester City striker tapped in from close range to send the Vikings wild.

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The goal was Haaland’s fifth of the tournament, taking his international tally to 60 goals in 54 appearances and cementing his status as the Golden Boot frontrunner. Norway, making their first World Cup appearance in 28 years, celebrated their first-ever knockout stage victory and now face a mouth-watering Round of 16 clash against Brazil at MetLife Stadium.

For Ivory Coast, the pain of defeat is softened only by the pride of a debut knockout stage campaign that captured the imagination of an entire continent.

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