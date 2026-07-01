2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

France cruise into last 16 as Mbappé masterclass sinks Sweden

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

A dominant France brushed aside Sweden 3-0 at New York New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday, with a Kylian Mbappé brace and a stunning goal from Bradley Barcola sending Les Bleus into the World Cup Round of 16 in commanding fashion.

Didier Deschamps’ side were utterly superior throughout, controlling possession and creating chance after chance against a Swedish side that struggled to get a foothold in the contest. Michael Olise was the architect of France’s brilliance, registering two assists to take his tournament tally to five, the most by any single player at a men’s World Cup since Germany’s Thomas Hässler in 1994.

France carved the deadlock open right on the stroke of half-time. Olise and Dembélé combined cleverly from a corner, finding Mbappé on the edge of the box, and the captain produced a precise diagonal finish inside the far post to send the packed stadium into raptures.

Eight minutes into the second half, Sweden’s resistance crumbled further when Olise threaded a defence-splitting pass through the legs of Gustaf Lagerbielke, presenting Barcola with a simple finish to double the advantage.

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Mbappé delivered the decisive final blow on 74 minutes, latching onto another sublime Olise pass and curling a beautiful effort into the far corner to complete a personal and historic evening. The goal was his sixth of the tournament, drawing level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race, and his 18th World Cup goal overall, leaving him just one behind Messi’s record of 19.

Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Zetterström produced nine saves to prevent further embarrassment, but Graham Potter’s side were outclassed from start to finish.

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France now face Paraguay in the Round of 16 on July 4 at Philadelphia Stadium, brimming with confidence and intent.

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