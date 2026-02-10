3×3 Basketball: Kenya among Nations confirmed for 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Kenya men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball teams are among 24 countries that are set to feature in 3×3 basketball competition at the forthcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow,Scotland.

The Glasgow games are scheduled July 23rd-August 2nd 2026 in Glasgow.

The 3×3 Basketball competition at this year’s Commonwealth Games is returning after making its debut just four years ago at Birmingham 2022.

Taking place at the SEC Centre from 24 July to 29 July 2026, 3×3 Basketball is a fast-paced, half court format of Basketball.

It is played by two teams of three players, using one hoop and a 12 second shot clock to keep the action constantly moving. Games last just 10 minutes or end earlier if a team reaches 21 points, creating a high energy, quickfire style of play that showcases speed, skill and agility.

Following the strong reception from fans to its first Commonwealth Games appearance in Birmingham 2022, the 3×3 Basketball programme has been expanded from eight teams per gender to 12 per gender for Glasgow 2026, demonstrating the rapid growth and rising global appeal of the exciting format.

Scotland, as host nation, secures automatic entry in both the men’s and women’s tournaments. Several nations will return for their second Commonwealth Games 3×3 appearance following their participation at Birmingham 2022.

Australia, Kenya, New Zealand and Scotland will all look to build on their previous experience, with Australia entering the event seeking to better their silver medal in the men’s competition and their bronze medal in the women’s.

Fiji, who secured qualification for both the men’s and women’s tournaments by winning the Pacific Mini Games in July 2025, will make their Commonwealth Games 3×3 debut alongside fellow Pacific Island first timers Papua New Guinea and Tonga who qualified in the women’s event.

In addition, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Singapore will each field men’s and women’s teams for the first time, while Guyana, Malaysia and Nigeria will make their debut appearances in the men’s draw. Uganda will make its first appearance in the women’s competition.

Natalie Cunningham, Director of Sport, Glasgow 2026 said: “3×3 Basketball is going to be unmissable this summer. We saw in Birmingham just how electric the atmosphere can be; the speed, the intensity of the competition and the entertainment value had fans hooked from the first to the final whistle. With new nations making their debut and experienced teams back for another shot, Glasgow 2026 will showcase 3×3 at its very best.”

Ann-Louise Morgan, Director of Sport at Commonwealth Sport said: “3×3 Basketball has become one of the most exciting formats in global sport and expanding the competition to 12 men’s and women’s teams at Glasgow 2026 underlines just how far it has come. We’re seeing a brilliant mix of nations qualify, including several making their Commonwealth Games debut in the sport, and its high-octane, crowd-friendly format perfectly captures the dynamic and youthful spirit of the Commonwealth Games.”

The full list of qualified nations is:

Men’s 3×3 Basketball Competition

Australia,Cayman Islands,Fiji,Guyana,Jamaica,Kenya,Malaysia,New Zealand,Nigeria,Scotland,Singapore

Women’s 3×3 Basketball Competition

Australia,Cayman Islands,Fiji,Jamaica,Kenya,New Zealand,Papua New Guinea,Scotland,Singapore,Tonga,Uganda,