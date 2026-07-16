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Habitat for Humanity rallies action on Africa’s housing crisis

Organisation seeks stronger government and private sector partnerships as Sub-Saharan Africa faces a 56 million-unit housing deficit.

Adan Ibrahim
By Adan Ibrahim
2 Min Read

Calls to tackle Africa’s growing housing crisis dominated discussions at the Habitat for Humanity Kenya forum as the organisation launched its global “Let’s Open the Door” campaign.

The five-year initiative aims to mobilise governments, the private sector, and communities to prioritise adequate housing. It highlights housing’s crucial role in fostering health, economic opportunity, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

The campaign launches amidst a widening housing crisis across the region. An estimated 53 per cent of Sub-Saharan Africa’s urban population lives in informal settlements, and the housing deficit currently stands at approximately 56 million units.

Dr Eileen Mokaya, National Director for Habitat for Humanity Kenya, stated that the campaign seeks to accelerate collective action to bridge the housing gap and enhance access to decent and affordable housing.

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Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti advocated for stronger collaboration between national and county governments, emphasising that such partnerships will be critical in delivering affordable housing to more Kenyans.

Beneficiaries of Habitat for Humanity Kenya programmes shared personal accounts of how access to decent housing has transformed their lives, illustrating the organisation’s impact over the past five decades.

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For 50 years, Habitat for Humanity Kenya has implemented housing programmes nationwide, providing vulnerable families with safe and affordable housing solutions.

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