RugbySports

Beer giant’s Tusker injects Sh 1.5 million into Prinsloo Sevens

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has injected Ksh 1.5 million into the Prinsloo Sevens through its flagship Tusker brand, giving Nakuru RFC a timely boost as they put the finishing touches on hosting the opening leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.

 

The tournament, set for July 25-26 at the Nakuru Athletics Club, kicks off a six-leg season that will also take in Kisumu, Nairobi, Mombasa and Embu before culminating with the Christie Sevens in Nairobi in September.

Tusker’s contribution continues a partnership that dates back several seasons, with the brand having previously backed the Driftwood, Dala, Kabeberi and Embu legs of the circuit.

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The sponsorship arrives on the back of a bumper season for Kenyan rugby’s premier club competition, which recently secured a headline SportPesa deal worth Ksh 34.14 million, more than double the previous year’s investment.

That package is expected to strengthen the circuit’s role as a key development pathway for players aspiring to represent Shujaa, the Kenya Lionesses and the national 15s side.

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Nakuru RFC officials welcomed Tusker’s backing, noting that preparations for the tournament are in their final stages and that corporate support remains critical to running a smooth, well-organised event.

The beer giant, which serves as the circuit’s official alcoholic beverage and entertainment partner, has said its investment is aimed at enhancing the fan experience alongside the on-field action, including powering official afterparty festivities that have become a fixture of the Sevens Circuit calendar.

On the pitch, Nakuru will host a strong field expected to include Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos, Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequin, with Strathmore Leos looking to build on victories at both Prinsloo and Embu last season.

Age-grade action will also feature on the opening weekend, giving young talent a platform alongside the senior sides.

The tournament marks the start of a nine-week circuit that will crown its overall champions at the Christie Sevens in September

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