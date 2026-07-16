Beer giant’s Tusker injects Sh 1.5 million into Prinsloo Sevens

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has injected Ksh 1.5 million into the Prinsloo Sevens through its flagship Tusker brand, giving Nakuru RFC a timely boost as they put the finishing touches on hosting the opening leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.

The tournament, set for July 25-26 at the Nakuru Athletics Club, kicks off a six-leg season that will also take in Kisumu, Nairobi, Mombasa and Embu before culminating with the Christie Sevens in Nairobi in September.

Tusker’s contribution continues a partnership that dates back several seasons, with the brand having previously backed the Driftwood, Dala, Kabeberi and Embu legs of the circuit.

The sponsorship arrives on the back of a bumper season for Kenyan rugby’s premier club competition, which recently secured a headline SportPesa deal worth Ksh 34.14 million, more than double the previous year’s investment.

That package is expected to strengthen the circuit’s role as a key development pathway for players aspiring to represent Shujaa, the Kenya Lionesses and the national 15s side.

Nakuru RFC officials welcomed Tusker’s backing, noting that preparations for the tournament are in their final stages and that corporate support remains critical to running a smooth, well-organised event.

The beer giant, which serves as the circuit’s official alcoholic beverage and entertainment partner, has said its investment is aimed at enhancing the fan experience alongside the on-field action, including powering official afterparty festivities that have become a fixture of the Sevens Circuit calendar.

On the pitch, Nakuru will host a strong field expected to include Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos, Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequin, with Strathmore Leos looking to build on victories at both Prinsloo and Embu last season.

Age-grade action will also feature on the opening weekend, giving young talent a platform alongside the senior sides.

The tournament marks the start of a nine-week circuit that will crown its overall champions at the Christie Sevens in September