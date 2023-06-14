Harambee Stars beats Pakistan in Four Nations tournament in Mauritius

The national team Harambee Stars beat Pakistan 1-0 in the Four Nations Tournament at the Cote D’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius on Wednesday.

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Shumah who was making his international debut, scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute of the game from close range.

Kenya, under the tutelage of Engin Firat, showed great composure with slick football in the first half. The players passed around the ball easily as they dominated Pakistan.

The Wednesday afternoon encounter was supposed to be East Africans’ second in the tournament, but they missed their opening game on Sunday against Djibouti due to what was termed as a ‘lack of a flight to Mauritius.

The week-long tournament is a series of international friendlies over the span of one week that involves Kenya, Mauritius, Pakistan and Djibouti.

Kenya ranked in position 102 will play hosts Mauritius in their final game of the competition. The Asian country is, however, ranked in 195th position by FIFA.