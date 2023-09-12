Result not significant, Firat declares as Kenya faces South Sudan at Kasarani

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat says the result awill not be of significance when Kenya plays South Sudan in their International Friendly at Moi Internationals Sports Centre Kasarani,MISC,Nairobi.

‘’The main point for us is how to learn how to grow in growing in the game, how do we keep the ball because this is the only way to advance in modern football. The most important is how to see other players develop and not the result against South Sudan. We need to have a solution of replacements in different positions’’

Firat also added that he expects Stars to be ‘patient , to pass well so that to create chances and possibly the result’’.

Kenya is set to play its second friendly match five days after beating Qatar 2-1 at Al Janoub stadium,Qatar.

Firat will however miss the services of Ayub Timbe and Johnson Omurwa both who featured for the team against Qatar.

Timbe injured his ankle while Omurwa who plays for Portugal side Esterella Amadora was allowed to rejoin his team ahead of their league match against FC Porto.

‘’Before we traveled we had some problems because Abdalla had no passport, while Austin{Odhiambo} and Stanley had no visa.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga said their today’s opponents South Sudan have their own style of play and are fashioned out differently singling out South Sudan’s athleticism.

‘’We expect a difficult game,they have quite physical and athletic players. The players who will start today’s match I believe will have qualities to get a result.

Olunga noted the progression of the team however warning of not resyting on their laurels after the win against Qatar last week.

‘’The coach is trying to assemble a team of youth full and experienced players and he is trying to try out local players,theres more to be done.we are still not yet there,but it was fantastic to see the team play good football in Qatar but we are not going to be carried away still have a long way to and with the right steps we are going to give good performance at the qualifiers’’,Olunga remarked.

The friendly match which will be played at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani is set to kick off at 4PM ,East Africa Time.