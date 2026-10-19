Health Ministry reaffirms need for coordinated Ebola response

The Ministry of Health has underscored the importance of coordinated action, timely resource mobilisation and strong partnerships in strengthening Kenya’s preparedness and response to Ebola Virus Disease.

Speaking during a consultative meeting on Kenya’s response to Ebola Virus Disease, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni reaffirmed government’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of all Kenyans through a coordinated, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

“Through a coordinated, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, we remain committed to protecting the health and safety of all Kenyans,” said Muthoni.

The meeting convened by the Ministry of Health hosted development and health sector partners, including the Development Partners for Health in Kenya (DPHK), Health NGOs Network (HENNET), Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) and Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), for a consultative meeting on Kenya’s response to Ebola Virus Disease.

It meeting reviewed the evolving situation, assessed national response priorities and funding gaps, and explored ways to mobilise and align partner support to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, case management, infection prevention and control, and community engagement.