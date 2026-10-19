County NewsHealthNEWS

Health Ministry reaffirms need for coordinated Ebola response

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The Ministry of Health has underscored the importance of coordinated action, timely resource mobilisation and strong partnerships in strengthening Kenya’s preparedness and response to Ebola Virus Disease.

Speaking during a consultative meeting on Kenya’s response to Ebola Virus Disease, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni reaffirmed government’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of all Kenyans through a coordinated, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Through a coordinated, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, we remain committed to protecting the health and safety of all Kenyans,” said Muthoni.

The meeting convened by the Ministry of Health hosted development and health sector partners, including the Development Partners for Health in Kenya (DPHK), Health NGOs Network (HENNET), Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) and Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), for a consultative meeting on Kenya’s response to Ebola Virus Disease.

It meeting reviewed the evolving situation, assessed national response priorities and funding gaps, and explored ways to mobilise and align partner support to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, case management, infection prevention and control, and community engagement.

Bybit Launches a USD 4,000 University Scholarship for Kenya and Ethiopia Students
Ksh32M illegally harvested sandalwood destroyed in Samburu
UK restricts DR Congo visas over migrant return policy
DP Gachagua: Raila is not genuine
Mudavadi: Raila’s voice has fallen silent, but his legacy will live forever
Kakamega: One dead, 11 admitted following outbreak of mysterious disease
Governor Nyong’o weighs in on reviving ailing sugar sector
58 Ethiopian nationals rescued in Kitengela human trafficking crackdown
Notorious bandit among three killed by police in Turkana
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Court allows cross-examination of Prof Ndetei in Dr Mutiso murder case
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Court allows cross-examination of Prof Ndetei in Dr Mutiso murder case
Local News
Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani loses father
County News NEWS
Kenya’s Junior Starlets face China today in their Group E World Cup opener
Football Sports
Digital learning expands to 329 schools in Kisii
County News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Kabogo: Africa must harness own resources to drive digital growth

County NewsNEWS

Police launch investigations after Grade 9 learner dies in Ngong

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.
Local News

Speaker Wetang’ula dismisses court ruling on dual role as “ordinary comments”

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya explores digital innovations to solve human-wildlife conflict quagmire

Show More