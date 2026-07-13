Suspect linked to Spring Valley restaurant robbery killed

A suspected armed robber, believed to be connected to the recent daylight attack on a popular restaurant in Nairobi’s Spring Valley area, has been shot dead during a police operation in Joska, Machakos County.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from DCI Headquarters, supported by their colleagues in Matungulu, tracked the suspect to a house in Joska where he had reportedly sought refuge.

The DCI stated, “Upon identifying themselves and ordering the occupants to open the door, the suspect opened fire through a kitchen window, spraying bullets at the officers. Detectives returned fire in self-defence.”

“After securing the premises and gaining entry, the detectives discovered the suspect lying fatally wounded inside the house,” the DCI explained.

During the operation, investigators recovered a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of 9mm ammunition, along with additional live rounds, spent cartridges, and three mobile phones.

Police believe the individual was part of a criminal gang responsible for a series of violent robberies across Nairobi, Kiambu, and Machakos counties. This includes the recent armed robbery on General Mathenge Road in Spring Valley, where gunmen stormed a popular restaurant, robbed diners of phones and other valuables, and then fled on motorcycles.

“The recovered firearm is now in the custody of the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory (NPSFL), where ballistic experts will examine it for possible links to other violent crimes,” the agency confirmed

The DCI further announced that investigations are ongoing and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network. It reiterated its commitment to dismantling violent criminal gangs and bringing all those involved in serious crimes to justice.