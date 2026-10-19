Pictures: Rehearsals, preparations underway ahead of Mashujaa Day

Pictures by Jackson Mnyamwezi

The Kipchoge Keino Stadium was buzzing with activity and sound as different sections of the entertainment section practised, and as builders and maintenance workers continued their work around the grounds.

Making a site visit, Raymond Omollo, Permanent Secretary, Interior, said they were ready for Tuesday.

“It’s been an intense several weeks of preparation, and I must appreciate all my colleagues who form part of the national steering committee and the technical team that has supported us in making sure that we are ready,” he said.

Addressing the readiness of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in the future, he said it was still on schedule.

“The Kipchoge Keino Stadium is about 80% in terms of its completion, with what is majorly outstanding being the roofing for the entire terraces, together with the rehabilitation of the pitch where we are standing and the running track; all this we expect will be done by January next year.”

The Mashujaa Day celebrations are taking place in three counties: Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet.

“We want to welcome everybody to tomorrow’s celebrations, and like we have done throughout the other celebrations, we are bringing the country to Uasin Gishu County,” PS Omollo said. “The rest of the 44 counties, outside the three host counties, will have similar celebrations presided over by the county commissioners.”