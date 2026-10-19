Demand for standalone houses push prices up by 3.1% in Q2

Kenya’s residential property market recorded a marginal increase in prices to 2.2% in the second quarter of the year compared to 2% recorded over the same period last year on higher demand for standalone houses.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) prices of standalone houses rose by 3.1% increase in the second quarter of this year, though slower than 4.7% recorded during the same quarter last year.

KNBS says the increase was as a result of high demand for stand-alone units which include maisonette, bungalows, townhouses, and villas.

The latest Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) by the bureau shows that standalone housing index increased from 130.49 in the second quarter of last year to 134.47 in the second quarter of 2026 to sustain prices of the residential property market.

“The average price of residential properties increased by 2.2% between Q2 2025 and Q2 2026, driven by a 3.1% rise in standalone house prices,” said the bureau.

Prices of standalone houses however registered a marginal increase of 0.7% quarter-on-quarter.

The quarterly survey which includes responses from real estate agents, developers and property advertisements shows notable increase in prices for standalone in the Nairobi Upper strata whose index increased from 130.2 to 136.0.

“Nairobi Middle and Other Regions strata recorded easing in prices for standalone houses between the second quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026,” KNBS said in the report.

However, while apartment prices showed stronger quarterly recovery to 3.6%, prices only increased by 0.1% after registering price falls in four consecutive quarters.

The marginal price increase was due to apartment index which was recorded at 91.93 in the second quarter of 2026.

In the second quarter of 2026, the index for apartments in Nairobi Upper and Nairobi Other strata increased to 96.9 and 119.4, from 92.5 and 109.0 in the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

On the other hand, the index for apartments in Nairobi Middle and Other Regions strata decreased from 87.4 and 121.4 in second quarter of 2025, to 86.4 and 111.6 in second quarter of 2026, respectively.

“The decrease in the indices reflects easing in prices of apartments in these strata,” said KNBS.