BusinessLocal Business

Demand for standalone houses push prices up by 3.1% in Q2

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
Affordable housing project ( File/photo)

Kenya’s residential property market recorded a marginal increase in prices to 2.2% in the second quarter of the year compared to 2% recorded over the same period last year on higher demand for standalone houses.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) prices of standalone houses rose by 3.1% increase in the second quarter of this year, though slower than 4.7% recorded during the same quarter last year.
KNBS says the increase was as a result of high demand for stand-alone units which include maisonette, bungalows, townhouses, and villas.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The latest Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) by the bureau shows that standalone housing index increased from 130.49 in the second quarter of last year to 134.47 in the second quarter of 2026 to sustain prices of the residential property market.

“The average price of residential properties increased by 2.2% between Q2 2025 and Q2 2026, driven by a 3.1% rise in standalone house prices,” said the bureau.

Prices of standalone houses however registered a marginal increase of 0.7% quarter-on-quarter.

The quarterly survey which includes responses from real estate agents, developers and property advertisements shows notable increase in prices for standalone in the Nairobi Upper strata whose index increased from 130.2 to 136.0.

Kenya and United States trade negotiations enter 6th round
Digitizing govt services to help curb crime, seal revenue seapages
Kora highlights Fintech’s role in bridging financial inclusion gap in Africa
KPA launches night navigation operations for oil tankers

“Nairobi Middle and Other Regions strata recorded easing in prices for standalone houses between the second quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026,” KNBS said in the report.

However, while apartment prices showed stronger quarterly recovery to 3.6%, prices only increased by 0.1% after registering price falls in four consecutive quarters.

The marginal price increase was due to apartment index which was recorded at 91.93 in the second quarter of 2026.

In the second quarter of 2026, the index for apartments in Nairobi Upper and Nairobi Other strata increased to 96.9 and 119.4, from 92.5 and 109.0 in the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

On the other hand, the index for apartments in Nairobi Middle and Other Regions strata decreased from 87.4 and 121.4 in second quarter of 2025, to 86.4 and 111.6 in second quarter of 2026, respectively.

“The decrease in the indices reflects easing in prices of apartments in these strata,” said KNBS.

SMEs told to tap partnerships to access international fashion market
China urges U.S. to revoke unilateral tariffs after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Sidian Bank spreads its services to Kiambu county
KenGen bets on geothermal power to attract industrial investment
President Ruto launches revised MSME Policy 2026 during World MSME Day celebrations
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Health Ministry reaffirms need for coordinated Ebola response
Next Article Kenya receives Ksh83M Ebola Response supplies from India
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya receives Ksh83M Ebola Response supplies from India
Health Local News
Health Ministry reaffirms need for coordinated Ebola response
County News Health
Court allows cross-examination of Prof Ndetei in Dr Mutiso murder case
Local News
Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani loses father
County News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

Tanzania bans Kenya Airways flights in tit-for-tat move

BusinessLocal Business

Housing units, markets on schedule, ignore naysayers, PS Hinga says

BusinessLocal Business

State urged to subsidize fertilizer for indigenous crops

BusinessLocal Business

Zoho rides on new AI model for Kenyan enterprises to sustain growth

Show More