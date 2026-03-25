Heavy rains wreak havoc in Busia as authorities issue high alert

By Olita Reuben

The Government has sounded a high alert over ongoing heavy rains pounding parts of the country, following widespread destruction of property.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Busia County Commissioner Stephen Orinde confirmed that his residence was severely damaged after a tree fell on its roof during a heavy downpour on Tuesday at around 4pm.

Despite the incident, he assured residents that no injuries were reported.

He further revealed that another tree fell near the County Governor’s offices, blocking access to his residence and nearby homes.

The road was later cleared by inmates from Korinda Prison, restoring normal traffic flow.

The County Commissioner has now directed all Deputy County Commissioners across the eight sub-counties to convene public barazas aimed at sensitizing residents on early reporting of emergencies requiring government intervention.

Busia County remains vulnerable to flooding, particularly in Samia, Bunyala, and parts of Teso North around the Amoni area, where Rivers Malakisi and Malaba converge.

“We thank God we have not experienced serious flooding so far. The winds that caused the damage were extraordinary and have not been witnessed in decades,” said Orinde, describing the incident as isolated but cautioning residents to remain vigilant.

He noted that disaster management committees have been activated at both county and sub-county levels, with authorities closely monitoring water levels in high-risk areas.

Residents have been urged to move to higher ground and promptly report rising water levels to local administrators.

The Commissioner also raised concern over the structural integrity of Lukolis Bridge along the Busia–Malaba road, warning motorists to avoid using it after it developed cracks.

“The contractor did a shoddy job. The bridge poses a serious risk to road users,” he said, adding that engineers from both county and national governments have already assessed the damage.

A short-term plan to renovate the bridge is under consideration, while a long-term solution involves its demolition and reconstruction, pending a report from the public works department.

Elsewhere, strong winds destroyed electricity poles in Angorom Ward and blew off the roof of a semi-permanent house in Agolot sub-location.

Despite the ongoing heavy rains, Orinde maintained that no fatalities have been recorded so far.

He commended past government interventions, particularly the construction of dykes in Budalangi during the tenure of Uhuru Kenyatta, noting that they have significantly reduced flooding risks in the area.

The County Commissioner assured residents that the government remains prepared to provide relief support should the situation escalate, emphasizing that proactive measures are key to preventing a humanitarian crisis.