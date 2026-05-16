Historic cross-border football tournament sparks regional unity in Ras Kamboni

Communities leaving near the Kenya-Jubaland State of Somalia border have found a new way to strengthen collaboration through football.

The communities from Kiunga in Kenya and and Ras Kamboni in Jubaland concluded a historic cross-border football tournament which has marked a milestone achievement for grassroots diplomacy.

The highly anticipated Cross-Border “Kick for Peace – One Border, One Ball, One Peace” Football Tournament successfully concluded on Friday at a capacity-filled Ras Kamboni Stadium.

The event organized by Shee Kupi Shee in close partnership with the Government of Jubaland State of Somalia, and fortified by operational coordination from Kenyan authorities and regional stakeholders.

The tournament attracted high level ministerial delegation from the Jubaland State Government and was officially graced by Lamu Deputy Governor Dr. Mbarak Bahjaj alongside local elders, women’s groups, peace builders, and international development partners.

The sports tournament also served as a positive alternative to deter violent extremism and drug abuse among vulnerable cross-border youth, expand trade opportunities at the border and help build lasting trust and support counter-radicalization resilience between neighboring nations.

The Jubaland Authority presented a cash prize of Ksh 150,000 to be shared between the two competing teams.

Addressing the delegation, leaders from both Kenya and Somalia jointly pledged to sustain the peace-building momentum.

They emphasized that community-led peace architectures, tied directly to cross-border economic integration and youth empowerment, remain the definitive pathway to securing long-term stability along the frontier.