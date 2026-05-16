DPP strengthens fight against human trafficking, cross-border crimes

The Director of Public Prosecutions has reaffirmed its commitment to combating trafficking in persons and other transnational crimes through strengthened collaboration between investigators and prosecutors.

Representing the Director of Public Prosecutions during the launch and Training of Trainers on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Crime Scene Management and Examination in Trafficking in Persons Investigations, Robert Oyiembo, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, commended the unwavering technical support provided by CIVIPOL under the Better Migration Management Programme, noting that the partnership has continued to equip investigating agencies and prosecution authorities with critical tools necessary to strengthen investigations and prosecutions of trafficking in persons cases.

He observed that the ODPP fundamentally relies on the diligence of police officers in availing proper and admissible evidence before the courts, emphasizing that the success of any prosecution is directly dependent on the quality and integrity of evidence collected during investigations.

According to Mr. Oyiembo, the newly launched SOPs on Crime Scene Management and Examination will provide investigators with clear guidance on the collection, documentation, preservation and transmission of evidence in trafficking in persons cases.

“It is well established that an otherwise strong case may collapse due to inadequacies in the evidence-gathering process,” said Mr. Oyiembo.

He expressed confidence that the SOPs will serve as an invaluable reference tool for investigators by helping identify and address potential evidentiary gaps at the earliest stages of investigations, thereby strengthening prosecution outcomes.

Mr. Oyiembo further noted that the SOPs are a significant addition to the existing framework for combating trafficking in persons in Kenya, as they complement the SOPs on Investigating and Prosecuting Trafficking in Persons in Kenya.

Together, the instruments are expected to enhance coordination between investigators and prosecutors while strengthening the country’s capacity to effectively respond to trafficking in persons and related cross-border crimes.

He reiterated that trafficking in persons remains a grave violation of human dignity and fundamental rights that continues to attract global concern and condemnation.

“In order to effectively combat this menace, investigators and prosecutors must work in close coordination to ensure that all cases are supported by sufficient and cogent evidence capable of sustaining a conviction,” he stated.

Mr. Oyiembo also encouraged the Trainers of Trainees to engage critically with the SOPs, internalize their content, and effectively transfer the knowledge and skills acquired to fellow investigators and prosecutors across the country.