State committed to creating safer environment to boost innovation

The Government is committed to creating a safer environment that both protects citizens and supports innovation, Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke has said.

Speaking during the launch of the META Economic Impact in Sub-Saharan Africa Report on Friday, PS Isaboke said the government had significantly strengthened safety measures aimed at safeguarding users and creating confidence for innovation and investment to thrive.

“Our approach remains clear: regulation must build trust, safeguard users and create confidence for innovation and investment to thrive,” said PS Isaboke.

He added, “As Government, our role is to provide an enabling environment that both protects citizens and supports innovation. Kenya has established strong legal and policy foundations through the Data Protection Act 2019, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act 2018 and ongoing work on AI governance, platform accountability and digital economy regulation.”

He said the government had made significant progress in laying the foundations of a modern digital economy which is projected to grow to nearly USD 13 billion by 2035.

Strategic investments in international connectivity, including submarine cable systems such as 2Africa, are expected to further strengthen Kenya’s digital competitiveness, with projections indicating an annual GDP contribution of approximately USD 1.2 billion and connecting an estimated 4.4 million additional people to the internet by 2035.

“Already, 86% of Kenyans report that internet reliability has improved significantly over the last decade,”he added.

PS Isaboke also noted that digital platforms are no longer merely communication tools, but critical economic infrastructure enabling SMEs, creators, youth entrepreneurs and informal businesses to participate meaningfully in the digital economy, create jobs and scale innovation.

He observed that this directly supports the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) by driving inclusive growth, expanding enterprise opportunities and strengthening grassroots economic participation.