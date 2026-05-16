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Health Ministry on high alert following Ebola outbreak

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Dr. Patrick Amoth is the Health Director General. Photo/Courtesy

The Ministry of Health has heightened surveillance and is closely monitoring the Ebola outbreak reported in Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern Ituri province and Uganda.

This comes after the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared an Ebola outbreak after 246 cases and 80 deaths reported, mainly in the gold-mining towns of Mongwalu and Rwampara, said the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Ugandan officials also confirmed one case of imported Ebola from DR Congo on Friday, with the country’s Health Ministry stating that a 59-year-old male who died on Thursday had tested positive.

Through a statement on Saturday, Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth said the Country has not recorded any Ebola cases as of May 16th with its overall risk remaining low.

In response to the outbreak, DG Amoth said the Ministry has constituted a National Ebola Preparedness Team to coordinate readiness activities and placed the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) on alert for real-time monitoring and coordination.

The Health Ministry has also enhancing surveillance for viral haemorrhagic fevers and rapid case detection and strengthening screening at airports, border points, and other points of entry.

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Dr. Amoth urged the public to rely only on official information from the Ministry of  Health  and  recognized  international  public  health  agencies,  and  to  refrain  from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

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