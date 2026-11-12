GolfSports

Hitayezu, Kamaisi, Muigua to headline strong field for NCBA Kisii Open this weekend

Meanwhile, golfers will be looking to secure slots for the 2026 NCBA Grand Finale this Saturday through a mini-qualifying event held during the monthly mug at Nandi Bears Club.  

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read
NCBA Kabete Open 2026 Champion John Kamaisi in action during the final round of the NCBA Kabete Open at VetLab Sports Club
Rwanda’s Jean D’Amour Hitayezu will headline a strong field at the NCBA Kisii Open “Shabana Trophy”, which tees off at Kisii Sports Club from Friday, 13 November to Sunday, 15 November 2026.
Hitayezu arrives in Kisii in a confident mood after winning the NCBA Manchester Salver at Eldoret Club last weekend.
He defeated compatriot Jacques Byiringiro by three shots, finishing on one under par while Byiringiro carded two over par.
The three-day, 54-hole championship in Kisii will feature a strong regional field of 61 players competing for a share of the Ksh 500,000 prize pool and valuable KAGC Order of Merit points.
Among the leading contenders is John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club, currently ranked second in the 2026 KAGC Player Ranking.
Kamaisi has enjoyed an outstanding season, winning both the NCBA Kiambu Open and NCBA Kabete Open.
Elvis Muigua of Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, ranked third in the KAGC standings, will also be among the players to watch.
Muigua has won two KAGC events this season, including the NCBA Railway Invitation, and will be seeking another strong performance in Kisii.
The field also features Eugine Wafula, ranked fifth in the KAGC standings; Felix Dusabe and Jacques Byiringiro of Limuru Country Club; Amos Odongo and Elly Limo of Golf Park Golf Club; Isaac Makokha of Kenya Railway Golf Club; and Kevin Anyien of Royal Nairobi Golf Club.
Host-club hopes will rest on Geoffrey Karioki, who is currently ranked 24th in the KAGC Order of Merit, among others.
Meanwhile, golfers will be looking to secure slots for the 2026 NCBA Grand Finale this Saturday through a mini-qualifying event held during the monthly mug at Nandi Bears Club.
This will be the final qualifying event before the Grand Finale, which is scheduled for 28 November at Karen Country Club.
More than 100 golfers are expected to tee off in Nandi, with the Overall Gross Winner, Men’s Gross Winner, Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men Winner, Division 2 Lady Winner, Division 3 Winner, and the leading Junior earning their slots for the Karen showdown next month.
At the same time, junior action will continue at the Kitale Golf Club with the NCBA North Rift Junior Open, which tees off Friday 13 and runs through Sunday 15.
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