Premature babies: Experts want government to subsidise life-saving treatment

Health experts are calling on the government to consider subsidizing life-saving treatment for premature babies, citing that the high cost of essential medication is putting vulnerable newborns at risk.

Dr Celia Kariuki, a neonatologist at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and a member of the Kenya Paediatric Association, says the cost of surfactant, a specialised medicine used to treat breathing complications in premature babies, places it beyond the reach of many families.

Speaking to KBC during a media advocacy forum ahead of World Pneumonia Day to be marked on November 12th and World Prematurity Day on November 15th, Dr Kariuki called for increased advocacy and collaboration among relevant stakeholders to ensure equitable access to essential commodities for newborn care.

Surfactant is a naturally occurring substance that keeps the tiny air sacs in the lungs open, enabling babies to breathe. Premature babies whose lungs are not fully developed may not produce enough of it, putting them at risk of Respiratory Distress Syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Doctors can administer replacement surfactant to help the lungs function, but access remains a challenge in some public health facilities. With a five-millilitre vial costing upwards of 30,000 shillings, the treatment is out of reach for many families, being mostly available in private and level 6 facilities.

Currently, Surfactant has no direct cover under most insurance packages, leaving families to bear the cost of treatment. Surfactant Replacement Therapy is an established treatment for severe Respiratory Distress Syndrome in premature babies (RDS), along with interventions like CPAP. RDS can compromise breathing and requires timely diagnosis and appropriate medical care.

The affordability challenge comes against a backdrop of persistently high newborn deaths in Kenya.

The 2025–2026 Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey puts neonatal mortality at 19 deaths for every 1,000 live births, compared with an under-five mortality rate of 37 deaths per 1,000 live births.

A study by the Kenya Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance Network found that respiratory distress syndrome accounted for 26 per cent of the neonatal deaths examined between 2017 and 2021.

Dr Kariuki says consistent access to essential medicines such as caffeine and surfactant and equipment like CPAP and pulse oximetry is needed to provide care for premature babies with RDS and reduce morbidity and mortality resulting from RDS. The 2026 World Prematurity Day theme is “Small babies, big potential. Invest in follow-up care to protect their future!”. It shifts attention beyond saving premature babies at birth to ensuring they receive continued care as they grow.