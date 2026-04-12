AthleticsSports

Omanyala highlights team Kenya for Botswana World Relays

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Commonwealth 100m Champion Ferdinand Omanyala will lead a team of 35 athletes for next month’s World Athletics Relays in Gaberone, Botswana.

The team was picked on Saturday after the conclusion of a three-day national trial at the Ulinzi Complex.

Omanyala will dash in both the men’s 4x100m and the mixed 4x100m relay.

The 4x100m and 4x100m mixed teams consist of Ronald Koech, Mark Otieno, Moses Wasike Onyango, Dennis Wangui, Ferdinand Omanyala, Samuel Chege and Steven Odhiambo, while the 4x100m mixed team for women comprises Millicent Ndoro, Diana Aoko and Eunice Kadogo.

Mercy Oketch, Mercy Chebet, Heleln Syombua, Maurine Wafula, Ann Nzula, Margaret Naisula, Gladys Ngure, Purity Chepkoech and Lonoline Owino make up the 4×400 m mixed relay team.

Brian Tinega, Kelvin Tonui, Dennis Mulongo, George Mutinda, Kevin Kipkorir, Danson Kibet, Erick Kimathi, Kipkorir Rotich, Allan Kipyego, and Erastus Musilu will compete in both the 4x400m men’s and the 4x400m mixed.

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Kenya will be aiming to better its 2025 outing in Guangzhou, China, where it bagged a bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay.

This year’s World Athletics Relays is pencilled for  2nd and 3rd next month in Botswana.

 

 

 

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