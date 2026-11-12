Missing lawyer Abshir Abdi found alive in Marsabit, LSK confirms

Missing lawyer Abshir Abdi has been found alive after allegedly being dumped in a thicket in Sololo, Marsabit County.

Abdi of Abshir & Njagi Advocates was reportedly abducted by armed men along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, in the early hours of November 2, 2026, an incident that sparked protests by lawyers under the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

LSK had filed a habeas corpus application in court seeking orders concerning Abdi’s disappearance. On Thursday Nov 12th, the lawyers had also planned a peaceful march from Milimani Law Courts, where the matter was being heard, to the Inspector General of Police’s office.

LSK President Charles Kanjama confirmed the latest development, saying Abdi and his friend, Ayub Mohamud Maalim, a 27-year-old from Mombasa who disappeared around the same time, had also been found.

“We have confirmed and verified this information as we speak. We are, however, extremely troubled by the emergence of what appears to be abduction squads,” Kanjama told journalists.

He said LSK would remain steadfast in its pursuit of justice until the safety of both Abdi and Ayub was independently confirmed and they were reunited with their families.

Kanjama further said the demonstrations would continue until the two were safe.

“We feel we have made progress in court. We shall continue with our demos on the streets until Abshir and Ayub are safe and returned to their families. We ask the media and the public to keep watch so that this matter of abductions can come to an end,” he said.

He also demanded accountability for those behind the alleged abductions, saying they must be held responsible for violating the law.

“This accountability must extend beyond the actual abductors to include those who provide them with resources, issue instructions, or have knowledge of what is happening but remain silent, in contravention of the Constitution,” he said.

LSK claimed that the disappearance was allegedly linked to a criminal matter at the Makadara Law Courts where Abdi was a complainant and key witness.