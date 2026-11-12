Local NewsNEWS

Missing lawyer Abshir Abdi found alive in Marsabit, LSK confirms

Kanjama said LSK would remain steadfast in its pursuit of justice until the safety of both Abdi and Ayub was independently confirmed and reunited with their families.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
3 Min Read

Missing lawyer Abshir Abdi has been found alive after allegedly being dumped in a thicket in Sololo, Marsabit County.

Abdi of Abshir & Njagi Advocates was reportedly abducted by armed men along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, in the early hours of November 2, 2026, an incident that sparked protests by lawyers under the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

LSK had filed a habeas corpus application in court seeking orders concerning Abdi’s disappearance. On Thursday Nov 12th, the lawyers had also planned a peaceful march from Milimani Law Courts, where the matter was being heard, to the Inspector General of Police’s office.

LSK President Charles Kanjama confirmed the latest development, saying Abdi and his friend, Ayub Mohamud Maalim, a 27-year-old from Mombasa who disappeared around the same time, had also been found.

“We have confirmed and verified this information as we speak. We are, however, extremely troubled by the emergence of what appears to be abduction squads,” Kanjama told journalists.

He said LSK would remain steadfast in its pursuit of justice until the safety of both Abdi and Ayub was independently confirmed and they were reunited with their families.

China’s record-breaking Shenzhou-21 crew returns to spotlight after historic space mission
Antibiotic resistance a growing threat to children, Senator warns
UNEP event in Beijing spotlights China’s expanding role in green economy
Rwanda, DR Congo leaders in crisis summit as Goma’s fate hangs in balance

Kanjama further said the demonstrations would continue until the two were safe.

“We feel we have made progress in court. We shall continue with our demos on the streets until Abshir and Ayub are safe and returned to their families. We ask the media and the public to keep watch so that this matter of abductions can come to an end,” he said.

He also demanded accountability for those behind the alleged abductions, saying they must be held responsible for violating the law.

“This accountability must extend beyond the actual abductors to include those who provide them with resources, issue instructions, or have knowledge of what is happening but remain silent, in contravention of the Constitution,” he said.

LSK claimed that the disappearance was allegedly linked to a criminal matter at the Makadara Law Courts where Abdi was a complainant and key witness.

Samburu OCS rejects bribe, hands culprits to EACC
State to invest in tech to tame road accidents
KMPDU Nairobi Branch issues strike notice
Kenya urges East African countries to enforce Axle Load law
Don’t take our freedoms for granted, Mudavadi urges Kenyans
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Jefferson, Russell, and Werro make final shortlist for the Female Athlete of the Year award
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Jefferson, Russell, and Werro make final shortlist for the Female Athlete of the Year award
Athletics Sports
GMOs: Pwani university certified to undertake biotechnology research
Technology
Kenya records significant strides in Child Health
Local News NEWS
Kenya seeks stronger trade, technology partnership with EU
Business Local Business

You May also Like

diplomatic Prof. Patrick Maluki – Chairman of the Foreign Service Academy
Local NewsNEWS

Kenya’s new strategy to reposition itself as a diplomatic powerhouse

County News

MTIB unveils modern library for visually impaired learners

Local NewsNEWS

Joint Africa-India WWI Commemorative Pillar unveiled in Mwatate

Local NewsNEWS

Conclude investigations into police killings before issuing statement, Murkomen tells IPOA

Show More