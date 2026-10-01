Hotpoint to begin local assembly of Von home appliances

Hotpoint Kenya plans to begin assembly of Von home appliances later this year.

Hotpoint Kenya Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kanani said assembly will begin later in November with cookers on its new CKD assembly line.

“VON is different. VON is ours. It was born from a simple question: what if we took decades of learning and used them to design products around what African consumers genuinely value? Tonight tells one story. VON is no longer simply about an affordable appliance. We are building a serious technology and consumer brand,” said Kanani.

Speaking during VON Tech Day, Kanani said localising of its assembly forms part of the film’s effort to expand to other markets within Africa.

Under VON Africa 2030 unveiled last year, Hotpoint is targeting to expand the brand across Africa.

Besides Kenya, the brand is also present in seven other African markets, including Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and South Sudan, with plans to grow the market.

“VON was born in Kenya. Our ambition is for it to be built in Kenya and loved across Africa,” he noted.

Hotpoint also unveiled new generation of VON appliances across cooking, refrigeration, laundry and cooling which are infused with latest artificial intelligence technology as the firm plans to open its first-ever VON brand store by the end of October 2026.

The firm said the it’s latest home appliances arrloaded with practical technology designed around how people cook, clean, cool and store food today.

The new rage features AI-assisted laundry, Wi-Fi and voice-controlled cooling, multi-function cooking and flexible refrigeration with a extended warranty.

“Every product in the New Wave was chosen to solve a real, everyday need. The SmartWash stack detects the load and doses the detergent for you, our inverter air conditioner responds to your phone and your voice, and our 5-in-1 microwave replaces several appliances in one. Across cooking, refrigeration, laundry and cooling, this is the most complete VON range we have ever brought to Kenyan homes, and it is backed by a 24-month warranty,” added Kenani.

VON’s new range of appliances include cooking, refrigeration, laundry and cooling.