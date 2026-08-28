KETRACO energizes 132kV Nanyuki-Isiolo transmission line

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) expects to boost power supply and ensure reliability after energizing the 132kV Nanyuki-Isiolo transmission line.

KETRACO Acting Managing Director Kipkemboi Kibias said the project which kicked off in 2012 will enhance power reliability and stability in Isiolo, Meru, Laikipia and the wider Upper Eastern region.

“The journey of this project started in 2012, and despite the challenges, we are happy that today the people of Nanyuki, Isiolo and, by extension, the people of Nyeri, can finally see this long-awaited project come to fruition,” said Kibias.

KERACO backs the line to unlock new opportunities for economic growth and investment in the region, while providing the transmission capacity needed to support rising energy demand and future development.

The project comprises of 132kV 72km single-circuit transmission line from Nanyuki to Isiolo, construction of a new 132kV substation at Isiolo, and expansion works at the existing Nanyuki substation.

“We are in the process of finalizing projects that had stalled while also pushing forward with new projects. For the Mount Kenya region, this is one of the most consequential transmission lines, but KETRACO is not stopping there. We want to realize the project that was initially started, connecting Loiyangalani, Marsabit and Isiolo, which will further boost voltage in the region,” he added.

The project was financed by KCB Bank Belgium and the Government of Kenya, with the underground cable component supported through financing arrangements with the Africa Development Bank.